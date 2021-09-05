Brokerages Expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Broadwind.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other Broadwind news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $82,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 403,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,586.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $41,231.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,191.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,412 shares of company stock worth $147,482 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadwind by 117.5% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the first quarter worth about $1,693,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadwind by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Broadwind by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWEN opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

