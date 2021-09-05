Brokerages Expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to report earnings per share of ($0.71) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($0.71). Checkmate Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($2.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.14).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of CMPI stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.

In other Checkmate Pharmaceuticals news, insider Arthur M. Krieg acquired 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $43,632.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 815,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,927,033.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 62.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $158,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

