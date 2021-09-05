Brokerages Expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to Announce $2.84 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.09. Constellation Brands posted earnings per share of $2.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year earnings of $10.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.09 to $12.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 566,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,431,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $2,815,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STZ traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $211.83. 699,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,340. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

