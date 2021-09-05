Brokerages Expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to post sales of $1.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.13 million and the lowest is $960,000.00. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year sales of $4.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 million to $5.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $179.83 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $259.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 507,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,969. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.73.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $692,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 266,901 shares of company stock worth $3,646,433 over the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

