Brokerages Expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to Post $0.39 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of FCPT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.00. 362,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,553. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.87. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $30.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,300,000 after buying an additional 584,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,017,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,962,000 after acquiring an additional 249,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,449,000 after acquiring an additional 119,921 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,621,000 after acquiring an additional 814,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,944,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,682,000 after purchasing an additional 264,930 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

