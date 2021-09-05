Brokerages Expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will report $29.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.00 million and the highest is $42.70 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $30.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $112.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.98 million to $138.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $381.39 million, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $997.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKTR shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $159,252.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,621.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,817 shares of company stock worth $644,151. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

