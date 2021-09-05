Brokerages Expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $403.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will report $403.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $406.50 million and the lowest is $398.20 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $163.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 146.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The company had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.98.

Shares of NEX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.78. 1,099,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,551. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 16.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 367,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 25.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.