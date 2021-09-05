Brokerages Expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 5.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RIGL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $691.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.51. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

