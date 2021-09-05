Brokerages Expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Brokerages expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to report $1.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty One analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.55 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $6.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Cowen boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

NYSE FTI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.63. 3,250,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,597,573. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 2.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $971,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 35.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,113,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,130,000 after buying an additional 553,693 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $1,297,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 83.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,867,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,251,000 after buying an additional 4,043,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

