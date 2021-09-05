Brokerages Set Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) PT at $2.12

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.12.

USAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $2.10 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Desjardins lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $151.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 342.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%. The business had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Americas Silver will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 10.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 60,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 113.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 16.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Stevens purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

