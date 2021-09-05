Brokerages Set Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Target Price at $7.33

Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

ATNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

ATNX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Athenex has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $393.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Athenex had a negative net margin of 121.58% and a negative return on equity of 84.67%. The business had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Athenex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

