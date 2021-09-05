Brokerages Set BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) PT at $13.87

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.87.

BPMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.70 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

NYSE:BPMP opened at $13.20 on Thursday. BP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 134.24%. The company had revenue of $29.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 89.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 230,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 36.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 63.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. 28.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

