Brokerages Set Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) PT at $19.25

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $12.93 on Thursday. Cascades has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

