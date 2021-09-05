Brokerages Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Target Price at GBX 349.80

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 349.80 ($4.57).

DLG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 396 ($5.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 342 ($4.47) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

In related news, insider Danuta Gray acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £51,480 ($67,258.95). Also, insider Neil Manser sold 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total transaction of £147,808.22 ($193,112.39). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,178,034.

DLG stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 313 ($4.09). 3,628,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,563,491. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 342.10 ($4.47). The stock has a market cap of £4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 300.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 302.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 7.60 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.