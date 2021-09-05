Brokerages Set HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Price Target at $237.53

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.53.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.95. 605,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,527. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $114.38 and a one year high of $257.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

