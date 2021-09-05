Brokerages Set Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) PT at $66.79

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.79.

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Masco stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.19. 1,110,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,096. Masco has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.88.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 267.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 85.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 627.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

