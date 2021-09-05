Brokerages Set Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target at $33.00

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.00. 891,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,770. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 483,933 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 463.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Patterson Companies by 103,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 39,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,921,000 after purchasing an additional 230,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

