Brokerages Set The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) PT at $136.11

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.11.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. reduced their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $130.49 price objective on The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get The Allstate alerts:

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,800 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in The Allstate by 7,723.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,941,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after buying an additional 1,497,120 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 209.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,092,000 after buying an additional 1,396,465 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in The Allstate by 23.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,733,000 after buying an additional 944,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $133.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.