Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives $54.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 5.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 497,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,418,000 after acquiring an additional 25,259 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 247.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 24,835 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 17.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BRO opened at $58.94 on Thursday. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

