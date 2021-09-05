BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$125.00 to C$150.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. BRP traded as high as $99.17 and last traded at $98.85, with a volume of 1179 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.02.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in BRP by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 272,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BRP by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 39,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth $4,094,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth $2,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.28.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.45%.

About BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

