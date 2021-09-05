Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $122.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $51.74 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.33 and a 200-day moving average of $113.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.41.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

