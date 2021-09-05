Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $110,000 Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.69 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 101.96%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

