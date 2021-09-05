Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,265 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,697,000 after acquiring an additional 208,846 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 202,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE BK opened at $53.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $56.64. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.
The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.
In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.
About The Bank of New York Mellon
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.
