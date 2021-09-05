Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,265 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,697,000 after acquiring an additional 208,846 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 202,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $53.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $56.64. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.