Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BNZL. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,558.33 ($33.42).

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,594 ($33.89) on Wednesday. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a one year high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The company has a market cap of £8.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,603.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,418.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

