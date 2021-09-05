Burney Co. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,737,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,725,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $22,910,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,982,000 after acquiring an additional 64,755 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,831.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 47,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 45,253 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK stock opened at $297.37 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.54 and a 200-day moving average of $281.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.