Burney Co. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Burney Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 29.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $275.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.26 and its 200 day moving average is $266.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

