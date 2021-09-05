Burney Co. Purchases Shares of 19,023 Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 41,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVNS. Stephens downgraded Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

