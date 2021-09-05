Burney Co. Raises Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Burney Co. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

NYSE:SBH opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.63. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $25.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

