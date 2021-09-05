Burney Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Burney Co. grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 198.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,250,000 after acquiring an additional 122,675 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $5,440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 143.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 52,075 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,089 shares of company stock worth $7,910,739. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.88. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

