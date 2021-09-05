C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered C3.ai from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.78.

NYSE:AI opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average is $65.37. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a PE ratio of -56.23.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, Director Condoleezza Rice sold 55,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $3,385,960.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $30,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,822,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,771,297 shares of company stock valued at $346,156,495. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

