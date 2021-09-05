Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 20th

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHY opened at $16.28 on Friday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,712,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund were worth $27,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

