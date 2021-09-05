Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives $34.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELY. TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 997.1% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,110,000 after buying an additional 3,748,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,610,000 after buying an additional 3,082,413 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,953,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,555,000 after buying an additional 1,149,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,846,000 after buying an additional 1,026,520 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELY stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $27.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,638. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

