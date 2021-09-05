Callisto Network (CLO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $151,248.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $24.20 million and $151,248.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,943.80 or 0.07767182 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.38 or 0.00142558 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

