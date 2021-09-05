Cameco (TSE:CCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.05

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$28.05 and last traded at C$27.04, with a volume of 673964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.01.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cfra raised their price objective on Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.42.

The company has a market cap of C$10.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 7.94.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

