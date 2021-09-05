Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$45.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group to C$45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a sector peform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CWB. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.50 to C$39.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a C$37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$41.02.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$36.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.19. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$23.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$74,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$94,713.71. Also, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$34.16 per share, with a total value of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$654,947.05.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

