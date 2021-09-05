CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) vs. Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Critical Analysis

CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CannaSys and Accolade’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Accolade $170.36 million 18.39 -$50.65 million ($1.65) -28.73

CannaSys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accolade.

Profitability

This table compares CannaSys and Accolade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannaSys N/A N/A N/A Accolade -44.02% -18.32% -12.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CannaSys and Accolade, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A Accolade 0 1 11 0 2.92

Accolade has a consensus target price of $60.82, indicating a potential upside of 28.28%. Given Accolade’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Accolade is more favorable than CannaSys.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Accolade shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of CannaSys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Accolade shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Accolade beats CannaSys on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CannaSys Company Profile

CannaSys, Inc. provides technology services for the cannabis industry. The company offers Citizen Toke, a text-message-based transaction and promotion platform focused on user acquisition and customer engagement for both regulated cannabis retailers and branded products companies. It also offers BumpUp Rewards, a membership rewards loyalty program designed for social media ties and an electronic solution for providing gifts, points, and discounts to friends and family; and CannaLIMS, a laboratory management information system product focuses on the cannabis marketplace. The company's products serve medical and recreational growers, dispensers, and customers. CannaSys, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc. develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. It also provides second opinion consultation and health care decision support services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

