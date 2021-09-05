Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $4,660,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 275,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 35,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 785,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,897,146.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,150,370 shares of company stock worth $19,860,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

