Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 858,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,795 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of VirnetX worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHC. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirnetX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirnetX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VirnetX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in VirnetX by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in VirnetX by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VHC stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $8.24.

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

