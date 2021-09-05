Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Purchases 10,115 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter worth $307,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter worth $1,054,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 4.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 5.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 553,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

BEPC stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $63.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BEPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

