Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,919 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 29.6% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4,088.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 196,839 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.9% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS opened at $91.40 on Friday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.46. The company has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.