Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.53

Canopy Rivers Inc (CVE:RIV) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.53 and traded as low as C$2.37. Canopy Rivers shares last traded at C$2.53, with a volume of 984,044 shares.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Rivers from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Canopy Rivers alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 34.04, a current ratio of 34.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$474.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.53.

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Rivers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Rivers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.