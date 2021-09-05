Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,647 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. increased their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average is $53.73.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

