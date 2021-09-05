Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 9,212 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,671,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536,209 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15,145.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,107,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,044 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,918,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,883 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $192,341,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,510.0% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 614,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,365,000 after buying an additional 597,155 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $42.38 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.77.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

