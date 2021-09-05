Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $48.30 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $48.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.