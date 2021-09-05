Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $564,000 Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,266,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $310.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of -360.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.95.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.