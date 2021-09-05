Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after purchasing an additional 489,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Equinix by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,734,000 after buying an additional 305,804 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Equinix by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,405,000 after buying an additional 237,452 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 861,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,580,000 after acquiring an additional 212,895 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $882.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $824.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $750.55. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 7,800 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total value of $6,669,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,173,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,757 shares of company stock valued at $27,768,337 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.94.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.