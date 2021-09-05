Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 578 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Workday by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Workday by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.91.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $75,008,412.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,361,313.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 405,009 shares of company stock valued at $105,217,885. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $277.74 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.81 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,542.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.91.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

