Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,859 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.21 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

