Cardano Trading Up 1.2% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $2.92 or 0.00005634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $93.40 billion and approximately $4.27 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00056322 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00093561 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.63 or 0.00339177 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000596 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00011739 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00045627 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000745 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,095,610,708 coins and its circulating supply is 32,014,049,408 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

