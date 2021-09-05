Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €21.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Carrefour in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Carrefour in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €14.90 ($17.53) target price on Carrefour in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrefour presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.33 ($21.56).

Get Carrefour alerts:

Carrefour stock opened at €15.53 ($18.27) on Wednesday. Carrefour has a 52 week low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 52 week high of €23.68 ($27.86). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €16.51 and a 200-day moving average of €16.06.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.